If a stranger offers you student loan forgiveness, hang up

Red flags

The maxim “If it sounds too good to be true, it is” goes hand in hand with spotting scams.

But the most effective ones often mix fact and fiction, Grajales says. Tactics like using of-the-moment phrases or claiming to work for the federal government make false promises more appealing to financially vulnerable people.

The basic structure of student loan scams has remained the same for years, Yu says: Companies promise some kind of forgiveness in a short period of time, charge and pocket a large upfront fee, then get access to a borrower’s account to consolidate their debt and enroll them in an income-driven repayment plan.

“If they even do something (with the debt), that’s what they tend to do, or they just take the borrower’s money,” Yu says.

Experts say it’s critical to avoid handing over cash upfront or your Federal Student Aid identification information, or FSA ID, which allows fraudsters to act on your behalf.