If coronavirus keeps you home from work, will you still get paid?

As the novel coronavirus continues to march across the country, for many workers getting sick is only part of what worries them. What about getting paid if they are ill or have to be quarantined?

Congressional Democrats are pushing for legislation that would provide generous paid leave for those who are not being compensated while out of work because of sickness, quarantine or family needs resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. Republicans and members of the administration have said they also are open to negotiations on a proposal. A vote in the House on legislation is expected as soon as Thursday, but it is not clear if Congress could reach an accord on such a bill before members leave for a two-week break at the end of this week.

Currently, 10 states and the District of Columbia have laws that require some paid sick leave, according to the National Partnership for Women & Families. Missouri and Illinois aren’t among them. In addition, nearly two dozen cities and counties — none in the St. Louis area — have paid sick leave laws.

If you’re wondering what financial protection you have, here are answers to some common questions.

What if I’m quarantined for 14 days but I don’t have any symptoms of illness, or my office is closed because of the virus? Will I still get paid?