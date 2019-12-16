New York-based International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. said it will buy DuPont Inc.’s nutrition & biosciences unit for $26.2 billion in a deal that will create a new combined company.
Under terms of the deal announced on Sunday, DuPont shareholders will own 55.4% of the shares of the new company and existing IFF shareholders will own 44.6%, IFF said in a statement.
The deal values the combined company at $45.4 billion in enterprise value.
IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig said the merger gives IFF “global scale and leading positions in key growth categories.”
DuPont, an international chemical conglomerate, has offices in St. Louis’ Cortex business district.
In 2012, DuPont purchased whole ownership of a major soy ingredients company, Solae LLC, based in St. Louis’ Central West End. Solae was formed in 2003 through a joint venture between DuPont and grain processor Bunge Ltd, which has North American headquarters in Chesterfield.
Solae then had about 370 employees in St. Louis, and 2,400 globally.
Soon thereafter, DuPont merged Solae into its food division, which it was expanding.
A DuPont spokesman said on Monday that the company still has about 165 employees here.