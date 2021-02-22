 Skip to main content
Ikea in St. Louis reopens Monday after Sunday closure
Ikea in St. Louis reopens Monday after Sunday closure

UPDATE: Ikea in St. Louis is open for regular hours today (Monday) after being closed Sunday.

Previous story:

Ikea in St. Louis is closed today.

A spokesperson for the company said in an email: "Due to technical issues caused by the weather," the store was closed Sunday.

The email said the store managers "hope to be able to reopen" on Monday for normal business hours.

The Ikea store in St. Louis is usually open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The store is at the intersection of South Vandeventer Avenue and Forest Park Avenue.

