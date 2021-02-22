UPDATE: Ikea in St. Louis is open for regular hours today (Monday) after being closed Sunday.
Previous story:
-
Ikea in St. Louis reopens Monday after Sunday closure
-
Owners of 70 Missouri and Illinois Jack in the Box restaurants file for bankruptcy
-
Deep cold puts pinch on natural gas, drives Missouri prices sky-high
-
Boeing's revived F-15 program to deliver first U.S. order in decades
-
Developer buys Butler Brothers building, bets MLS stadium will spark St. Louis' downtown west
Ikea in St. Louis is closed today.
A spokesperson for the company said in an email: "Due to technical issues caused by the weather," the store was closed Sunday.
The email said the store managers "hope to be able to reopen" on Monday for normal business hours.
The Ikea store in St. Louis is usually open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The store is at the intersection of South Vandeventer Avenue and Forest Park Avenue.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.