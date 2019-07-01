ALTON — Just days after completing its acquisition of the city's wastewater system, Illinois American Water said it will make an "inaugural investment" of about $750,000 in related upgrades and improvements to service.
The utility announced Monday that its targeted work in the area would include "replacing approximately 3,200 feet of existing clay sanitary sewer mains with new 6-, 8-, and 10-inch PVC sewer lines," according to a statement.
The work will take place along Washington Avenue in Alton and will result in traffic lane closures. The company said the project and road restoration should be done by October.
The sale of the system to the company was completed Thursday, one day after garnering approval from the Illinois Commerce Commission. The city of Alton voted in support of the move in April 2018, according to the utility.
"The purchase adds approximately 23,000 new wastewater customers to the company’s customer base in Southern Illinois," the utility said last week. Besides Alton, the system serves Bethalto and Godfrey.