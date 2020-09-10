 Skip to main content
Illinois announces $20 million in COVID-19 relief grants
Madison County gearing up to re-open pending decisions by the county board

Hostess Taylor Whitehead takes a to-go order over the phone at Mr. Poncho's Mexican Restaurant and Grill in Eastgate Plaza in Madison County Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The local restaurant just opened in August and has remained open for curbside and carryout during the coronavirus pandemic. "We didn't expect our first Cinco de Mayo to be all carryout," Whitehead said. "We're all just trying to deal with the circumstances." Photo by Rachel Ellis, rellis@post-dispatch.com

 Rachel Ellis

MADISON COUNTY — State officials announced this week more than $20 million in federal grants for COVID-19 relief.

On Thursday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $16.6 million in federal funds will be used to expand job opportunities for residents who have become unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will distribute the funding. It includes $8.3 million from the federal Disaster Recovery Grant Program, with $225,000 going to St. Clair County, and $8.3 million from the federal Employment Recovery Grant, with $1.47 million going to Madison County.

The money will be used for training and jobs for unemployed Illinois residents.

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, of Taylorville, announced that seven Illinois communities have received $4.76 million in community development block grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, through the federal CARES Act. 

Madison County is one of the seven grantees, in the amount of $1.5 million.

Illinois reported 1,953 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, reaching a total of 255,643, and 28 more deaths.

Missouri reported 1,116 new cases of COVID-19, reaching a total of 97,591 and 18 more deaths over the last 24 hours.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 28 new hospital admissions and a seven-day moving average of 34.

