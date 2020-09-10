Illinois announces $20 million in COVID-19 relief grants

MADISON COUNTY — State officials announced this week more than $20 million in federal grants for COVID-19 relief.

On Thursday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $16.6 million in federal funds will be used to expand job opportunities for residents who have become unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will distribute the funding. It includes $8.3 million from the federal Disaster Recovery Grant Program, with $225,000 going to St. Clair County, and $8.3 million from the federal Employment Recovery Grant, with $1.47 million going to Madison County.

The money will be used for training and jobs for unemployed Illinois residents.

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, of Taylorville, announced that seven Illinois communities have received $4.76 million in community development block grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, through the federal CARES Act.

Madison County is one of the seven grantees, in the amount of $1.5 million.

Illinois reported 1,953 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, reaching a total of 255,643, and 28 more deaths.