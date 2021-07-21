Illinois deli meat maker to bring 475 jobs to Midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Meat manufacturer Deli Star Corp. is expanding and relocating to Midtown in a move expected to bring 475 jobs to St. Louis.
The company is renovating 104,080 square feet of space at the Villa Lighting Building at 3049 Chouteau Ave. Production is expected to begin in 2022. The new facility will produce Deli Star’s slow cooked meals, deli logs, protein salads, sauces and plant-based proteins. State officials said the move represents a $99 million investment.
“We are thrilled to announce our plans for Deli Star’s next chapter,” CEO Justin Siegel said in a statement. “After an extensive site selection process, we determined St. Louis is the ideal place for our new production facility. The city of St. Louis provides the best in the country from a supply and logistics standpoint.”
Deli Star was headquartered 35 miles southeast of St. Louis in Fayetteville, Illinois, for 34 years. A fire in January destroyed its production facilities there, officials said, and the company used third-party producers while looking for a new home.
At the end of 2020, the company had 150 employees company-wide, including at a Belleville plant that produces sauces, marinades and confectionary items.
The Chouteau plant will be 2 miles from Deli Star’s new Food Discovery Center at City Foundry STL, near Ikea on Forest Park Parkway in Midtown. The proximity will allow Deli Star to create new ideas at the Foundry and produce them at the Chouteau facility, officials said.
“St. Louis is excited to welcome Deli Star and their nearly 500 good-paying jobs to the city,” Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a statement. “We look forward to working in partnership with Deli Star to ensure that the positive economic impacts of their relocation are equitably distributed for people across our city.”
Deli Star is slated to receive tax credits from the state’s Missouri Works program, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
The state did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
“We are excited to welcome Deli Star Corp. to Missouri,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing this company grow in our state and provide new opportunities for Missourians.”
Deli Star is working with St. Louis-based companies DCM Group, Ficon Construction and Answers Inc. on site design, engineering and build-out.