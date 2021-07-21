Illinois deli meat maker to bring 475 jobs to Midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Meat manufacturer Deli Star Corp. is expanding and relocating to Midtown in a move expected to bring 475 jobs to St. Louis.

The company is renovating 104,080 square feet of space at the Villa Lighting Building at 3049 Chouteau Ave. Production is expected to begin in 2022. The new facility will produce Deli Star’s slow cooked meals, deli logs, protein salads, sauces and plant-based proteins. State officials said the move represents a $99 million investment.

“We are thrilled to announce our plans for Deli Star’s next chapter,” CEO Justin Siegel said in a statement. “After an extensive site selection process, we determined St. Louis is the ideal place for our new production facility. The city of St. Louis provides the best in the country from a supply and logistics standpoint.”

Deli Star was headquartered 35 miles southeast of St. Louis in Fayetteville, Illinois, for 34 years. A fire in January destroyed its production facilities there, officials said, and the company used third-party producers while looking for a new home.

At the end of 2020, the company had 150 employees company-wide, including at a Belleville plant that produces sauces, marinades and confectionary items.