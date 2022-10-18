Illinois fines Centene subsidiary $1.25 million for barriers to prescriptions

CLAYTON — The state of Illinois fined a Centene Corporation subsidiary $1.25 million after a review found its members faced unnecessary barriers to medical care.

The Illinois Department of Insurance said the subsidiary, Celtic Insurance Company, required prior authorization for substance use claims. It said Celtic limited quantities of certain prescriptions, like anti-anxiety and smoking cessation medications.

"The fine makes clear our commitment to ensuring that Illinoisans seeking treatment for mental health or substance use disorder receive equitable coverage from their health insurance plans," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.

The agency's review spanned 2018 to 2020. Celtic Insurance Company agreed to make changes in response to the review.

Clayton-based Centene said in a statement that Celtic offers quality, accessible health care, and "will continue to work collaboratively with the Department to best meet the needs of our members throughout the state."