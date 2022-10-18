 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois fines Centene subsidiary $1.25 million for barriers to prescriptions

  • 0

CLAYTON — The state of Illinois fined a Centene Corporation subsidiary $1.25 million after a review found its members faced unnecessary barriers to medical care.

The Illinois Department of Insurance said the subsidiary, Celtic Insurance Company, required prior authorization for substance use claims. It said Celtic limited quantities of certain prescriptions, like anti-anxiety and smoking cessation medications.

"The fine makes clear our commitment to ensuring that Illinoisans seeking treatment for mental health or substance use disorder receive equitable coverage from their health insurance plans," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.

The agency's review spanned 2018 to 2020. Celtic Insurance Company agreed to make changes in response to the review.

People are also reading…

Clayton-based Centene said in a statement that Celtic offers quality, accessible health care, and "will continue to work collaboratively with the Department to best meet the needs of our members throughout the state."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where you should keep your emergency fund

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News