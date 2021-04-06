Illinois is paying off $25 million in student loans to encourage homeownership, and that’s drawing buyers to the state

She wondered if she could have gotten a lower rate had they not used SmartBuy. But she decided having about $18,000 in student loans paid off outweighed those potential costs over the course of roughly a decade.

The several hundred dollars she used to pay in student loans each month is helping pay her mortgage, which made her more comfortable committing to a large payment, she said.

“I think, at the end of the day, what I’ve gained by using this program truly was financial peace of mind,” she said.

Wintrust Mortgage, one of 34 lenders in the Chicago area working with the state on the program, has prequalified several people from other states, mostly from Indiana and Wisconsin, said Jason Accola, a senior mortgage consultant. Maloney, moving back to the area from Florida, is his only out-of-state client under contract.

About $33,000 of Maloney’s $44,000 in student loans will be paid off as part of the SmartBuy program. Maloney will pay off the rest of that debt.

That means the roughly $400 each month he’d be paying under a standard loan repayment plan can now go to his mortgage, he said.

Without the program, he estimated it would have been another five years before he bought a home.

“It made a huge difference in being able to purchase something in an area that we’d want to live, and have a little bit of space,” he said.

