Illinois lawmakers to study workplace safety after Edwardsville tornado killed Amazon workers

EDWARDSVILLE — Illinois lawmakers said they're forming a task force to develop more safety recommendations following the 2021 tornado that killed six workers at an Amazon warehouse in the Metro East.

The Warehouse Safety Standards Task Force will look at whether regulations and building codes need to be updated to boost worker safety. Legislators leading the effort, including state representatives Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, and Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, said they'll work with labor, business and local government leaders as well as the Illinois General Assembly and the Department of Labor on the recommendations.

“Everyone should have the right to a safe and healthy working environment and to return home unharmed at the end of each shift,” Stuart said in a statement. “I’m hopeful that by closely studying the issues unique to the warehouse industry, we can improve the safety of workers, reduce injuries and potentially save lives.”

On Dec. 10, 2021, a tornado with winds between 136-165 mph struck an Amazon warehouse, causing the building to collapse and killing six people. The facility had no tornado shelter, but some workers who survived said they were directed to go to bathrooms located at the northern end of the warehouse.

Experts have said the building's tilt-up construction made it more vulnerable to damage or collapse during tornadoes. But there are few regulations that require tornado shelters and none that require buildings to better withstand tornadoes, even though there is evidence that shelters save lives.

The 2021 collapse raised questions over safety, though the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, did not issue fines or citations against Amazon, which has faced criticism from members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis.

Amazon has long maintained that the warehouse, which it leases, was built in compliance with all applicable building codes and that it passed city inspections in 2020.

The owner of the property, San Diego-based Realty Income Corp., rebuilt the warehouse but no tornado shelter was included in buildings plans. The city of Edwardsville, meanwhile, adopted newer building codes, which hadn't been updated since 2006.

The Illinois task force is expected to provide quarterly reports of its findings, discussions and decisions to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the General Assembly. A final report of recommendations is expected no later than Jan. 1, 2025, according to a news release.

“It’s our responsibility to thoroughly review what happened and take action to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again," Hoffman said in a statement. "Our state has seen a lot of warehouse development in recent years, let’s make sure these are safe workplaces for all employees.”