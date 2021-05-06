Illinois looks to enlist doctor's offices to administer vaccines, moves toward easing restrictions

Illinois is enlisting the help of individual physicians in a push to expand options for receiving a coronavirus vaccine, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday.

The state's vaccination rates are ahead of the national average, with 60% of adults having received at least one dose, including 85% of seniors, Pritzker said. But to push those numbers higher, the state says it now needs personal doctors to offer the vaccine to their patients.

"The days of vaccine scarcity are over," Pritzker said. "Today, we are in a new phase of our vaccine administration plan, of meeting people where they are. … This is about making it as easy as possible for those who have not yet gotten vaccinated."

It's about more than just convenience, though. It's also about comfort, since personal physicians are among the most trusted authorities in medicine, Pritzker and health officials said. The hope is that some residents who are hesitant to get the vaccine from other sources, like pharmacies or mass vaccination events, will turn to their doctor's offices for the shots.