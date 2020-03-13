Illinois regulators tell casinos to close for two weeks starting Monday

CHICAGO — The Illinois Gaming Board told the state's 10 casinos that they must suspend gambling operations for 14 days beginning Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Argosy Casino Alton and Casino Queen operate the Metro East's two casinos. The Argosy had been planning a grand opening Monday for its new sports wagering window, the first in the St. Louis region following Illinois lawmakers' move last year to legalize sports betting.

A head of trade group the Missouri Gaming Association said Friday that casinos west of the Mississippi River planned to keep their gambling floors open while cancelling events and musical acts.

Also Friday, Fairmount Park in Collinsville canceled races on Saturdays until further notice. It will host races on its other weekly racing day, Tuesday, though without spectators. The track will make a decision about future races on Wednesday.

Wagers on simulcast races will continue every day that's not Tuesday. Crowds in the simulcast area have averaged under 100 people, Fairmount said in an announcement.

