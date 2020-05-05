Illinois to sell debt as fiscal woes worsen in coronavirus outbreak

CHICAGO — Illinois, the U.S. state in the worst fiscal straits even before the COVID-19 pandemic, faces high borrowing costs when it sells $2.2 billion of debt starting on Wednesday, in part to deal with the economic fallout from the virus.

But in a zero-interest-rate environment, the higher yields could attract investors willing to focus on the state's irrevocable and continuing appropriation to pay off its general obligation (GO) debt and not its worsening financial woes.

The debt sales come as the state risks a GO credit rating downgrade to junk depending on how it deals with revenue losses resulting from the new coronavirus outbreak and on whether any of that loss will be offset by federal dollars, according to Daniel Solender, director of Lord Abbett's municipal bond group.

"(Illinois) should have market access, but their borrowing yields are going to have to adjust higher if they want to raise the amounts they want with the new issue," he said.

On Wednesday, Illinois will offer $1.2 billion of one-year GO certificates via competitive bidding to boost cash flow during the crisis, particularly after the state moved the filing date for personal and corporate income taxes to July 15 from April 15.