IMF: Pandemic exposing ‘cracks’ in financial system, bank losses ‘likely’

WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus outbreak has exposed “cracks” in the global financial system and “will likely” see banks suffer both credit losses and market losses that will test their reserves, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Tuesday.

The world’s largest multilateral lender cautioned that while banks have built up strong capital and liquidity buffers since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the potential for a long and severe downturn will put those buffers to the test.

“This crisis presents a very serious threat to the stability of the global financial system,” the IMF wrote in its Global Financial Stability Report ahead of its virtual summit with the World Bank in place of its usual spring gathering.

Measures to stem the spread of the virus have put 16 million Americans out of work, wiped trillions of dollars off global stock markets and could lead to the worst economic crash since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the IMF warned last week.

“The declines in asset prices are expected to lead to losses on banks’ portfolios of risky securities, though this could be partly offset by gains on their holdings of safe-haven assets,” the IMF said.