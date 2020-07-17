IMF: U.S. economy faces significant risks, long road to recovery

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy is forecast to shrink by 6.6% in 2020 due to the shock of the coronavirus pandemic, but a resurgence in coronavirus infections and a systemic increase in poverty could worsen that outlook, the staff of the International Monetary Fund warned on Friday.

After concluding a regular Article IV review of the world's largest economy, IMF staff cited other risks, including a big increase in government and corporate debt levels, and the prospect of a long period of low, or even negative, inflation.

"There are tremendous uncertainties surrounding the economic propagation of the COVID-19 shock," they said in a note. "It will likely take a prolonged period to repair the economy and to return activity to pre-pandemic levels."

It said U.S. policymakers had acted quickly and assertively to protect U.S. lives and businesses, but further policy steps would be needed to boost demand and support the most vulnerable.

The coronavirus has infected more than 3.5 million Americans and killed nearly 140,000, both figures leading the world. The country shattered a daily record on Thursday, reporting more than 77,000 new cases, a Reuters tally showed.