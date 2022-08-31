Imo's Pizza names new CEO. And it isn't an Imo.

ST. LOUIS — For the first time in its 58-year history, the chief executive officer of Imo's Pizza will not be a member of the Imo family.

Mark Miner, previously a senior vice president in sales and in operations at Arcobasso Foods/Golding Farms Foods Inc., will step into the role previously held by Carl Imo.

Arcobasso, which is based in Hazelwood, makes refrigerated dressings, sauces and beverage mixers. In 2019, it was acquired by North Carolina-based Golding Farms Foods, which also makes sauces, condiments and dressings.

Also brought into the Imo's fold is Matt Pudlowski, who will be the chief administrative officer. Pudlowski also comes from Golding Farms Foods.

Imo's was founded by Ed and Margie Imo in 1964. It now has 99 locations in Missouri, Illinois and Kansas.