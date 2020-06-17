In a frenzy of speculation, novice investors are buying shares of bankrupt companies, penny stocks

NEW YORK — When Bryan Quevedo received his U.S. government stimulus check last month, he invested $1,000 in the stock of bankrupt car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

The 22-year-old Los Angeles delivery driver made the trade on Robinhood, an app that allows mom-and-pop investors to buy and sell shares. A marketing graduate who has struggled to find an office job amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Quevedo analyzed Hertz’s share price movements to predict that the stock had hit bottom. After four days, he had doubled his investment.

It is a trade that goes against Wall Street norms and is not for the faint-hearted. Hertz has warned that its bankruptcy process could render its shares worthless. Investors are betting on how high they can push the shares and are risking big losses if they can’t quickly flip them to someone else.

“I’m just waiting for the price to go higher or break even so I don’t lose any capital,” said Quevedo, who has since invested another $450 in Hertz’ stock. He posted a screenshot of his profits in his Robinhood account on social media and recommended the trade to several friends.

Hertz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.