In another blow to Boeing, Finland picks Lockheed’s F-35 to replace aging F/A-18s

HELSINKI — Finland has chosen U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighters in a tender to replace aging F/A-18 combat jets and plans to order 64 planes with weapons systems, the government said on Friday.
Lockheed Martin competed for the deal with Boeing, Sweden’s Saab, France’s Dassault and Britain’s BAE Systems.
The procurement is worth an estimated 8.378 billion euros ($9.44 billion), the government said.
“When comparing military performance, the F-35 best met our needs,” Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen told a news conference.
Military planemakers have been vying for the deal since late 2015, when the Finnish defense ministry began the search for a new jet to replace Finland’s old Hornet fighter bought in 1992 from McDonnell Douglas, now part of Boeing.
Finland is the 14th nation to opt for the F-35.
The choice strengthens the small Nordic nation’s defense cooperation with its allies, most significantly the United States and Norway, said researcher Charly Salonius-Pasternak at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.
“Finland and Norway already train together in the north so it will be a political decision to determine what intelligence is shared and when,” he told Reuters, referring to the potential for the jets to share data in real time.
Unlike Norway, Finland is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) but it has forged stronger ties with the organization in recent years and chosen military equipment compatible with NATO members.
In 2014 Finland and Sweden signed an agreement to train together and allow NATO assistance in crisis situations.
Rival jet maker Boeing said it was disappointed with Finland’s decision, adding that the company still sees significant international interest in its F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler.
Just last week, Canada formally excluded Boeing from a multi-billion-dollar contract to supply 88 new F-18 Super Hornet fighter jets.
The aerospace giant had hoped to win the Canadian and Finnish contracts to sustain production. One recent bright spot for the company: Congress’ National Defense Authorization Act recommends acquiring additional F/A-18s as well as F-15EXs.
The NDAA suggests boosting Boeing F-15EX fighter jet funding to allow for the purchase of 17 planes. The Pentagon had requested 12 in May. Congress put funding for 12 Boeing-made F/A-18E/F Super Hornets into the bill, after the Pentagon requested zero. The final decision will come in the U.S. budget, which is still being debated.
The fighters are made at Boeing’s plant in north St. Louis County.
Updated at 7:15 a.m.