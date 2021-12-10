In another blow to Boeing, Finland picks Lockheed’s F-35 to replace aging F/A-18s

HELSINKI — Finland has chosen U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighters in a tender to replace aging F/A-18 combat jets and plans to order 64 planes with weapons systems, the government said on Friday.

Lockheed Martin competed for the deal with Boeing, Sweden’s Saab, France’s Dassault and Britain’s BAE Systems.

The procurement is worth an estimated 8.378 billion euros ($9.44 billion), the government said.

“When comparing military performance, the F-35 best met our needs,” Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen told a news conference.

Military planemakers have been vying for the deal since late 2015, when the Finnish defense ministry began the search for a new jet to replace Finland’s old Hornet fighter bought in 1992 from McDonnell Douglas, now part of Boeing.

Finland is the 14th nation to opt for the F-35.

The choice strengthens the small Nordic nation’s defense cooperation with its allies, most significantly the United States and Norway, said researcher Charly Salonius-Pasternak at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.