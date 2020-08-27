In landmark shift, Fed changes approach to inflation, labor market

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out a sweeping rewrite of its approach to its goals of maximum employment and stable prices by putting new weight on bolstering the U.S. labor market and less on worries about too-high inflation.
The Fed’s new monetary policy strategy, unveiled at the start of an annual central banking conference, pledges to address “shortfalls” from the “broad-based and inclusive goal” of full employment, a nod to the role of racial income disparities in holding back economic growth.
The U.S. central bank also promises to seek to achieve inflation that averages 2% over time, offsetting periods when it is running below that level with periods when it is moderately higher. The change suggests the Fed’s key overnight interest rate, already near zero, will stay there for potentially years to come as policymakers woo higher inflation.
“It’s no news that (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell doesn’t want to raise interest rates,” said Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at Mellon. What is news, he said, is that the Fed has now enshrined a degree of tolerance for inflation in its guiding document.
The policy shift is arguably the biggest for the Fed since Paul Volcker remade the central bank into an inflation-slaying force four decades ago, when prices were spiraling higher.
Powell’s new policy blueprint, designed for a world where weak inflation, low interest rates, and slow economic growth appear to be here to stay, puts the labor market front and center.
The changes acknowledge, the Fed said in its description of its new strategy, that “downward risks to employment and inflation have increased,” and include a new promise to use the central bank’s “full range of tools” to achieve its goals of stable prices and a strong labor market. All 17 Fed policymakers signed on to the new strategy.
“Our revised statement reflects our appreciation for the benefits of a strong labor market, particularly for many in low- and moderate-income communities, and that a robust job market can be sustained without causing an unwelcome increase in inflation,” Powell said as he explained the changes at the start of the Kansas City Fed’s central banking conference.
The gathering is normally held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but was convened this year online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is hard to overstate the benefits of sustaining a strong labor market, a key national goal that will require a range of policies in addition to supportive monetary policy,” Powell said.
Fundamental changes
With tens of millions of people out of work because of the pandemic, the economy in a deep crisis and Americans preparing to vote in a contentious Nov. 3 election, the Fed’s new approach is both an acknowledgment of fundamental economic changes that began well before the pandemic, and a map for how the Fed plans to conduct policy going forward.
Still, the map is fairly blurry: the Fed’s transformation of the way it manages monetary policy included no explicit promises on how long it may keep rates low, or how high it would allow inflation to go. Indeed, Powell said the Fed’s new approach to inflation would not be dictated by an explicit mathematical formula.
For more specific guidance, investors may need to wait until at least September, when the central bank is expected to adopt so-called outcome-based guidance for its key federal funds rate, promising to keep it near zero until inflation reaches a specific threshold, perhaps 2.5%.
Market reaction signaled that, at least for now, investors believe the Fed is serious about its new approach.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose while U.S. stocks seesawed, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes briefly hitting record highs before falling back. The dollar was largely flat against a basket of currencies in mid-afternoon trading.
After this week’s central bankers’ event and the mid-September policy meeting, Fed officials will not meet again until the day after the U.S. election.
The Fed’s framework review began nearly two years ago through public hearings and research to explore how monetary policy should be adapted for a low interest rate environment. On Thursday it said it could conduct a new review of policy every five years.
Still, the jury is out as to whether the Fed will be able to hit the mark with its new inflation and labor market goals.
“It is not assured that we will get a return of tight labor markets,” Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the head of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, told the annual economic symposium. “We’re not going back to a pre-COVID world.”
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.