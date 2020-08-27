In landmark shift, Fed changes approach to inflation, labor market

Still, the map is fairly blurry: the Fed’s transformation of the way it manages monetary policy included no explicit promises on how long it may keep rates low, or how high it would allow inflation to go. Indeed, Powell said the Fed’s new approach to inflation would not be dictated by an explicit mathematical formula.

For more specific guidance, investors may need to wait until at least September, when the central bank is expected to adopt so-called outcome-based guidance for its key federal funds rate, promising to keep it near zero until inflation reaches a specific threshold, perhaps 2.5%.

Market reaction signaled that, at least for now, investors believe the Fed is serious about its new approach.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose while U.S. stocks seesawed, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes briefly hitting record highs before falling back. The dollar was largely flat against a basket of currencies in mid-afternoon trading.

After this week’s central bankers’ event and the mid-September policy meeting, Fed officials will not meet again until the day after the U.S. election.