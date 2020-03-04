In next recession, Fed needs upfront promises, former staffers say

WASHINGTON — Two former top staffers at the Federal Reserve have joined in urging the Fed to say explicitly what it will do if interest rates hit zero again, and warned that even with the best laid plan the central bank “might simply run out of ... firepower” if a downturn is bad enough.

A promise to leave rates at zero until the central bank’s job and inflation goals are met, coupled with perhaps a trillion dollars a year in bond purchases, may be the Fed’s best hope of beating the next recession, and even then may fall short, former Fed research director David Wilcox and former top adviser William Reifschneider said in a paper released on Wednesday.

“It would be very much in the interest of the (Federal Open Market Committee) and the public to be as clear as possible about the factors that will guide its rate-setting behavior and asset purchases in the event of a recession,” the two said, arguing that promises to leave rates untouched until specific economic goals were met proved among the central bank’s more influential tools following the 2007 to 2009 economic crisis.

With this week’s surprise rate cut by the Fed, their recommendations may take on some urgency.