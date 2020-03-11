You are the owner of this article.
In partnership with Purina, Bar K hopes to open St. Louis location by next winter
In partnership with Purina, Bar K hopes to open St. Louis location by next winter

Bar K

Kansas City-based dog park and bar concept Bar K plans to open a location near the Grove entertainment district by early 2021. The location would be the company's second as it eyes a national expansion. (Rendering courtesy of Bar K, Arcturis)

ST. LOUIS — Bar K, a Kansas City-based dog park and bar concept, hopes to have a location near the Grove entertainment district open by this winter.

The company this week signed a lease to occupy about 23,000 square-feet of the brick warehouse at 4565 McRee Avenue that developer Green Street St. Louis plans to begin rehabbing soon. The company will also use a roughly two acre outdoor space behind the building for a dog park.

The location would be Bar K's second as it eyes a national expansion,. Co-founder Leib Dodell said that in addition to St. Louis's strong pet community, the company's partnership with Nestlé Purina PetCare, based here, also drew it to St. Louis. Purina became a minority partner in Bar K with an investment in the company several months ago, Dodell said, and the pet product company also works with Bar K on marketing and dog menu design.

“Purina was excited about having one in their hometown," Dodell said.

Bar K plans to host regular adoption events at Petfinder Park, a dedicated space that is part of a partnership with Purina-owned pet-adoption site Petfinder.com. Dodell expects the St. Louis location to be a regional draw, noting the average distance for Kansas City patrons is 10 miles.

Bar K opened in a temporary space in January 2017 and built its own location on Kansas City's riverfront in August 2018. Dodell said it has already scouted a third location in Oklahoma City and is looking to expand elsewhere.

"We think we’re a premier brand in that space," he said. "We want to be in 10 markets in the next five years.”

