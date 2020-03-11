In partnership with Purina, Bar K hopes to open St. Louis location by next winter

ST. LOUIS — Bar K, a Kansas City-based dog park and bar concept, hopes to have a location near the Grove entertainment district open by this winter.

The company this week signed a lease to occupy about 23,000 square-feet of the brick warehouse at 4565 McRee Avenue that developer Green Street St. Louis plans to begin rehabbing soon. The company will also use a roughly two acre outdoor space behind the building for a dog park.

The location would be Bar K's second as it eyes a national expansion,. Co-founder Leib Dodell said that in addition to St. Louis's strong pet community, the company's partnership with Nestlé Purina PetCare, based here, also drew it to St. Louis. Purina became a minority partner in Bar K with an investment in the company several months ago, Dodell said, and the pet product company also works with Bar K on marketing and dog menu design.

“Purina was excited about having one in their hometown," Dodell said.

Bar K plans to host regular adoption events at Petfinder Park, a dedicated space that is part of a partnership with Purina-owned pet-adoption site Petfinder.com. Dodell expects the St. Louis location to be a regional draw, noting the average distance for Kansas City patrons is 10 miles.