In this economy, wage growth no longer a reliable signal of job market strength

SAN FRANCISCO — A spike in U.S. wages is not a reliable signal of job market strength, according to new research by San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly that raises key questions about how the central bank will gauge progress toward full employment under a newly adopted framework.

Rising weekly wages can be a sign that employers are scrambling to find workers and boosting pay to attract them, but in the current economy they are “false signals,” Daly and her staff wrote in the regional Fed bank’s latest Economic Letter on Monday.

Low-wage workers have lost their jobs at much higher rates than better-paid ones during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving only the latter to be counted in gauges of wage growth, the new research showed. That distorted readings of wage growth upward by several percentage points, they said.

“Therefore, high wage growth captured in aggregate measures should not be seen as indicative of a recovering or a strong labor market,” according to the research, which parsed the second quarter’s more than 10% rise in average weekly pay.