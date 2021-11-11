Independent monitor says UAW has ‘fallen short’ in reform efforts

Barofsky did not provide details on the open investigations. Under the Justice Department consent decree, he has authority to exercise disciplinary powers within the UAW, investigate possible fraud or corruption within the union and seek discipline against UAW officers and members.

The monitor can investigate, audit and review all aspects of the UAW other than collective bargaining agreements.

Barofsky added that his findings “should not take away from the meaningful changes that have occurred since the government started putting former UAW officials in prison.”

The UAW did not comment Thursday, but in an email President Ray Curry said to members: “We continue to be committed to transparency and the substantive and ongoing Ethics Reforms package that has been instituted over the past two years.”

“The UAW continues to work cooperatively and effectively with the monitor on the implementation and development of even more checks and balances for our union” and “there are always growing pains and adjustments to new policies,” he said.