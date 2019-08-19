Evansville, Ind.-based Old National Bank announced Monday that it will establish a full-service commercial banking presence in St. Louis.
The company hired David Wilsdorf, who has worked for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking in St. Louis since 2002, to lead the expansion as St. Louis region market president.
"This is similar to the way Old National entered the Lexington, Kentucky, market which has proven very successful," said President and COO Jim Sandgren in a press release.
Old National Bank's holding company, Old National Bancorp, has $20.1 billion in assets and locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The company recently reported second quarterly net income of $63 million, up 43.1 percent from the same period one year before.