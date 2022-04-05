Injured Amazon worker fired for low productivity, lawsuit says

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Amazon forced an injured worker back on the job, and then fired her when her inability to use one of her arms harmed her productivity, a lawsuit says.

The lawsuit was filed in circuit court in St. Charles County, where Connie Wilkerson was employed at a fulfillment center, in January. Amazon is seeking to remove the case to federal court in St. Louis, documents filed last week say.

Wilkerson was hired in October of 2019 and injured on Dec. 5, 2019, the suit says.

Two weeks later, she was ordered to return to work, with the company claiming there were no available positions that could accommodate her injury, the suit says.

She was forced to work using only one arm, and was fired on Feb. 21, 2020 due to her low productivity, the suit says. The suit seeks unspecified damages for wrongful termination and retaliation.

Wilkerson's lawyers did not return messages seeking comment.

An Amazon spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday.

