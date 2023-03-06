ST. LOUIS — A nonprofit based in St. Louis' Cortex district received a $9.5 million grant to boost efforts in reshoring pharmaceutical ingredients to the U.S.
The API Innovation Center said the grant from the state-funded Missouri Technology Corp. will further its work, which also includes adding manufacturing jobs to Missouri.
“We have identified several different drug classes with no U.S. source of active ingredients that can be produced here in Missouri using advanced manufacturing, which ultimately will drive down drug production cost," Kevin Webb, chief operating officer, said in a statement. “Funding from the MTC will further allow us to advance the production of these critical medicines and strengthen our supply chain.”
The grant came via the MTC's Advanced Manufacturing Resiliency grant program that aims to support infrastructure for industries deemed fundamental to national security, according to a release.