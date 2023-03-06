The API Innovation Center said the grant from the state-funded Missouri Technology Corp. will further its work, which also includes adding manufacturing jobs to Missouri.

“We have identified several different drug classes with no U.S. source of active ingredients that can be produced here in Missouri using advanced manufacturing, which ultimately will drive down drug production cost," Kevin Webb, chief operating officer, said in a statement. “Funding from the MTC will further allow us to advance the production of these critical medicines and strengthen our supply chain.”