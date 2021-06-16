 Skip to main content
Insurance agency to swap downtown St. Louis offices
Bank of America Plaza

Bank of America Plaza is at 800 Market St. in downtown St. Louis.

 Handout (courtesy of JLL/Square One)

ST. LOUIS — A national insurance agency is downsizing and relocating to another downtown St. Louis office tower.

National risk prevention and insurance agency Marsh McLennan on Nov. 1 will move to Bank of America Plaza, one of the largest office buildings in the region at 30 stories and nearly 750,000 square feet.

The company will occupy 17,397 square feet of space on the 18th floor. It signed a 10-year lease, according to a release. 

The company, which employs 190 people in St. Louis, now occupies 55,000 square feet at Peabody Plaza, kitty-corner from the new location. The company declined to comment on the move. 

Commercial real estate firm JLL represented the Bank of America Plaza's owner, California-based Positive Investments Inc., in the lease deal. 

“Marsh McLennan’s lease is a great indicator that corporations are emerging from COVID and preparing to get employees back into the office," JLL Managing Director David Steinbach said in a statement. 

