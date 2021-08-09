Intelica Commercial Real Estate expands to Denver with latest acquisition

CREVE COUER — A local commercial real estate firm has expanded its footprint with the acquisition of a Denver-based firm.

Creve Coeur-based Intelica Commercial Real Estate bought James Real Estate Services as way into the Denver real estate market. Intelica plans to focus on industrial properties and other projects near Denver's public transportation system, said founder and CEO Dan Dokovic.

"When we started our acquisition strategy, we looked at certain cities where people are moving to. Denver always kept popping up," Dokovic said. "It has a good culture and is a decent-sized city."

James Real Estate Services focuses on advising clients in the insurance, transportation, housing, government and corporate markets. The company will continue to provide appraisal, market analysis and investment consulting under Intelica, which will retain all eight of James' employees while adding brokerage and property management. Financial details of the acquisition, which closed July 30, were not disclosed.