Internet nonprofit leaders fight deal to sell control of .org domain to private company

SAN FRANCISCO — A group of prominent internet pioneers is mobilizing to block the $1.1 billion sale of control of the .org internet domain, arguing that the takeover of .org by a newly formed private company would hurt the millions of nonprofits that rely on it.

Registrations for websites ending in .org have long been overseen by the U.S. nonprofit Internet Society, which unexpectedly announced in November that it was selling control to a year-old company called Ethos Capital. The firm counts a recent former head of ICANN, the internet’s governing authority, as one of its advisers.

In a move to press the U.S.-based ICANN to block the sale, prominent internet executives told Reuters they have created a nonprofit cooperative they are offering as an alternative owner of .org.

“There needs to be a place on the internet that represents the public interest, where educational sites, humanitarian sites, and organizations like Wikipedia can provide a broader public benefit,” said Katherine Maher, the CEO of Wikipedia parent Wikimedia Foundation, who signed on to be a director of the new nonprofit. The crowd-sourced research tool Wikipedia is the most visited of the 10 million .org sites registered worldwide.

Spokespeople for the Internet Society and Ethos said both would say more about their agreed deal soon.