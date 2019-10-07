Red October special: Subscribe now
Post's Premier Protein shakes.

Post's Premier Protein shakes. Post announced plans last November to pursue an IPO of its active nutrition unit.

 Lisa Hanly

Brentwood-based Post Holdings' active nutrition business has announced the terms for its initial public offering.

BellRing Brands Inc. is offering 30 million shares of Class A common stock, representing about 24 percent ownership in the company.

The initial offering price is estimated at between $16 and $19 per share.

Using a midpoint of $17.50 per share, that puts BellRing's estimated value at about $2.2 billion.

BellRing is expected to go public this fall. It would be the region's first company to do so since 2014, when Wildwood-based Peak Resorts launched its IPO.

BellRing will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BRBR."

BellRing made sales of $827.5 million in 2018, up from $713.2 million in 2017. Its primary brands are Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar.

The company has said it plans to enter into sublease agreements for offices in St. Louis.

Get updates every weekday morning about the latest news in the St. Louis business community.