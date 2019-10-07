Brentwood-based Post Holdings' active nutrition business has announced the terms for its initial public offering.
BellRing Brands Inc. is offering 30 million shares of Class A common stock, representing about 24 percent ownership in the company.
The initial offering price is estimated at between $16 and $19 per share.
Using a midpoint of $17.50 per share, that puts BellRing's estimated value at about $2.2 billion.
BellRing is expected to go public this fall. It would be the region's first company to do so since 2014, when Wildwood-based Peak Resorts launched its IPO.
BellRing will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BRBR."
BellRing made sales of $827.5 million in 2018, up from $713.2 million in 2017. Its primary brands are Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar.
The company has said it plans to enter into sublease agreements for offices in St. Louis.