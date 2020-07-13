Israeli deal looks to build on strength of U.S. convenience stores amid pandemic

JERUSALEM — Haymaker Acquisition Corp II has agreed to acquire Israel’s Arko Holdings and its majority-owned U.S. convenience store chain GPM in a deal that would value the combined entity at $1.5 billion, the companies said on Monday.

Arko owns 68% of GPM Investments, which operates 1,272 convenience stores and delivers fuel to 128 sites across 23 U.S. states, including Missouri and Illinois where its properties include Road Ranger, Jiffi Stop and Fas Mart convenience stores.

Haymaker is a special purpose vehicle created to make an acquisition in consumer-related products and services industries.

“We expect long-term institutional investors and management to roll over significant equity at an attractive valuation relative to U.S.-listed peers,” said Haymaker Chief Executive Steven Heyer.

Haymaker said it would continue to expand GPM’s platform and pursue strategic initiatives jointly with Arko Chief Executive Arie Kotler.

GPM said growth had accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers shifted shopping patterns to convenience stores from other channels and that it would benefit further if more travel in the United States moved from flying to driving.