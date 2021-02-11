‘It’s been a year.’ Craft breweries get creative to survive the pandemic

It’s not just the financial loss that stings. Walking into an empty bar each day takes a toll.

“It’s about money and morale,” Keating said. “You can run out of one, but not both.”

Brand loyalty

Bigger breweries are on better footing. They have more outlets to absorb on-site losses, more space to social distance and better name recognition.

In a typical year, Schlafly brews about 30,000 barrels and ships its ales, meads and lagers to retailers in 12 states.

“Our brand seems to be growing,” said CEO Fran Caradonna. “People don’t want to fiddle with something they’ve never heard of.”

Schlafly had just taken over a third location, at the former Trailhead in St. Charles, when the pandemic temporarily shuttered that space, as well as Bottleworks in Maplewood and the Tap Room, west of downtown.

A big grand reopening celebration for Trailhead, rechristened Bankside, didn’t happen as planned. But since May, off-premise sales in St. Charles have increased by 40%, which Caradonna credits to increased awareness of the Schlafly name.