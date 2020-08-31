J.C. Penney nears collapse as sale talks stall

One would be an operating company housing its retail business, including intellectual property and hundreds of stores. Lenders would forgive portions of J.C. Penney’s $5 billion debt load to take control of two real estate investment trusts. One would hold 160 properties, with the other controlling the company’s distribution centers, Sussberg said.

J.C. Penney had hoped to reach a deal with Simon and Brookfield to take over the company’s retail operations. Sussberg said negotiations with the duo were in the “red zone” earlier this month before hitting roadblocks, including an offer from the company submitted to the landlords over the weekend that received no response.

The development will force J.C. Penney to close additional stores that at one point might have been saved, Sussberg said.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones had previously urged parties to set aside what he labeled egos and negotiating postures to get a deal done.

“I hope everyone realizes how serious I am about this. I know where this is headed,” Jones said during Monday’s hearing. He told a shareholder that declining to allow J.C. Penney to continue talks with lenders would result in all the company’s stores closing and “the death of an entity.”