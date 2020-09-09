J.C. Penney reaches tentative rescue deal, averting liquidation

A deal is not yet completed, Sussberg cautioned. Talks with the landlords have hit roadblocks before, and the parties engaged in screaming matches as recently as Wednesday, he said. Negotiations continued during phone calls moments before the court hearing, he added.

If the discussions fall apart, J.C. Penney would likely be on course for liquidation, people familiar with the negotiations said. Sussberg expressed optimism a deal would be codified and the judge encouraged the parties to keep working to seal an agreement.

Simon, Brookfield and a lawyer for the lenders did not respond to earlier requests for comment.

J.C. Penney’s survival hinges on the sale negotiations, which have consumed the summer and drawn urgent directives from the company’s bankruptcy judge for parties to set aside what he labeled egos and negotiating postures to consummate a deal to save the beleaguered retailer.

The talks have dragged on for weeks in part amid haggling over lease terms, the people said. In late August, the discussions with Simon and Brookfield reached an impasse, prompting J.C. Penney to ask lenders to take control of its retail operations in addition to the real estate investment trusts they envisioned owning. After further discussions, the company reached a deal with Simon and Brookfield to buy the retail operations.