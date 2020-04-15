J.C. Penney skips interest payment amid bankruptcy fears

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations.

J.C. Penney “has been engaged in discussions with its lenders since mid-2019 to evaluate options to strengthen its balance sheet and maximize its financial flexibility, a process that has become even more important as our stores have also closed due to the pandemic,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

The pandemic “has created unprecedented challenges,” she said, adding the company remains focused on its turnaround plan and looks forward to reopening stores.

J.C. Penney attempted unsuccessfully to persuade creditors earlier this year to restructure and push out due dates on portions of its nearly $4 billion of long-term debt without the need for bankruptcy proceedings. It hoped to buy time for Chief Executive Jill Soltau’s turnaround plan to bear fruit, as it faced fierce competition from e-commerce firms as well as discount retailers such as the TJX Cos Inc.’s Marshalls and T.J. Maxx chains.

J.C. Penney had recently made some strides in its turnaround attempt, meeting or exceeding guidance on financial objectives for 2019 and improving sales at some stores. The company has been reducing inventory and refocusing on its core higher-margin business of selling mid-priced apparel to middle-class families.