Jack Dorsey makes Juneteenth a company-wide holiday at Twitter and Square
Jack Dorsey makes Juneteenth a company-wide holiday at Twitter and Square

Online divisions: Twitter, Facebook diverge on Trump's words

FILE - In this June 7, 2019, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey leaves after his talk with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris.  (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

 Francois Mori

Jack Dorsey, the chief executive of Square Inc. and Twitter Inc., said June 19, popularly known as “Juneteenth,” would be a permanent company-wide holiday in the United States to show support for racial diversity.

June 19 commemorates the U.S. abolition of slavery by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which was belatedly announced in the state of Texas on June 19, 1865, after the end of the Civil War.

The move, announced on Twitter late Tuesday, comes as the death of African American George Floyd in police custody triggered widespread protests against racism and police brutality, while also reigniting the debate on diversity and inclusion among corporate companies.

Dorsey is a native of St. Louis. 

