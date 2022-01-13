 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jack Dorsey’s Block — the company formerly known as Square — to build an open bitcoin mining system
0 comments

Jack Dorsey’s Block — the company formerly known as Square — to build an open bitcoin mining system

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Block Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said in a tweet on Thursday that the fintech firm is building an open bitcoin mining system, as the newly rebranded company looks to expand beyond its payment business and into new technologies like blockchain.

In October, the St. Louis native said that Block, formerly Square, was considering building a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide.  

In a tweet thread on Thursday, Block’s general manager for hardware, Thomas Templeton, laid out the company’s plans about building the mining system.

“We want to make mining more distributed and efficient in every way, from buying, to set up, to maintenance, to mining. We’re interested because mining goes far beyond creating new bitcoin. We see it as a long-term need for a future that is fully decentralized and permissionless,” Templeton tweeted.  

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Should Missouri give music producers a tax break?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News