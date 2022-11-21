Jack White leaves Twitter after Musk reinstates Trump: ‘Shame on you’

Jack White deactivated his record label, Third Man Records, from Twitter on Sunday, following Elon Musk’s reinstatement of Donald Trump’s account on the social media platform.

“Shame on you for giving trump and other professional liars the platform you are now in control of, and shame on anyone who does,” White wrote in a scathing Instagram post on Sunday. “And shame on you if you think it’s no big deal. It is.”

White’s comments were part of a long post where he called Musk’s reinstatement of Trump’s account “absolutely disgusting.”

“That is officially an a--hole move,” he wrote.

Musk announced Saturday that he would allow Trump back on Twitter. The former president was barred from the platform following the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Musk said the decision came after a public poll said Trump should be allowed to return.

“That’s not ‘free speech’ or ‘what the poll decided’ or whatever nonsense you’re claiming it to be; this is straight up you truly to help a fascist have a platform so you can eventually get your tax breaks,“ White wrote. “I mean, how many more billions do you need that you have to risk democracy itself to obtain it?”

White went on to praise Musk’s work with Tesla and said he was a supporter of the car company, but says by allowing Trump to return to Twitter, “you’ve gone too far and are now using your power to promote horrible, violence inducing liars who are taking the country and the world backwards and endangering the democracy that made you rich and successful in the first place.

“I am a believer in free speech, but for example I’m not about to let the KKK hold a rally at our record label’s performance stage,” White wrote. “That’s one of the platforms we control and have a say in, it’s not town square operated by government. And if I owned a gas station, I wouldn’t be selling the KKK gasoline to burn crosses either and then wash my hands as if I didn’t help facilitate hatred.”

In a follow-up comment to his own post, White said he’d be deactivating Third Man Records’ account from Twitter. As of Sunday afternoon, the @thirdmanrecords account had been wiped from the social media network.

“It’s a shame that our label’s artists will lose a social media outlet to promote their art,” White wrote, “and I apologize to our artists for having to do this, but we are not going to even tangentially support you or this platform that will help conspiracy spreading liars and out of touch narci-capitalists tear this country apart, all for Trump’s ego and your tax break agenda.”

White said he’ll be looking at other social media platforms for his label and his artists.

White does not have a personal Twitter account. “It’s mostly a sea of negativity if you ask me,” he wrote.