Janitors approve possible strike, could walk out on some of St. Louis biggest buildings

ST. LOUIS — A group of 2,100 janitors, many who clean some of the largest buildings in St. Louis, has voted to approve a strike, the union announced Thursday.
Janitors are waiting on the results of Thursday's negotiations before deciding whether to walk off the job, a union spokesman said. Janitors could strike anytime in the coming days.
The union — Service Employees International Union Local 1 — largely represents janitors at private businesses. It is based in 11 cities and six states across the Midwest. St. Louis has the second-largest membership outside of the Chicago region, according to a union spokesman.
"I voted yes to strike because I’m struggling to support my daughter on $10 an hour, which isn’t enough to put food on the table," SEIU Local 1 janitor Keosha Gowan, a CleanTech janitor who cleans Express Scripts in North County said in a statement. "$15 for our communities means that nobody would be left in the streets."
The union says the janitors are employed by private cleaning companies. They clean buildings including St. Louis County facilities, US Bank Plaza, Peabody Plaza, Express Scripts, Boeing, One Metropolitan Square, the Wells Fargo Building and BJC Healthcare.
The union has held a series of rallies, starting in October before negotiations began, pushing for at least a $15 an hour wage for the janitors. At an event Monday, protesters sat in the middle of Washington Avenue downtown, and 17 were arrested.
In November, city aldermen backed the effort, voting unanimously for a resolution urging regional, civic and business leaders to commit to paying janitors and other workers $15 an hour or more.
On Jan. 17, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson established $15 as the new minimum wage for the city's lowest-paid civil service employees. Last year City Treasurer Tishaura Jones won approval of a $15 minimum wage for 99 of her office's lowest-paid jobs, including many in the city parking division.