Janitors approve possible strike, could walk out on some of St. Louis biggest buildings

ST. LOUIS — A group of 2,100 janitors, many who clean some of the largest buildings in St. Louis, has voted to approve a strike, the union announced Thursday.

Janitors are waiting on the results of Thursday's negotiations before deciding whether to walk off the job, a union spokesman said. Janitors could strike anytime in the coming days.

The union — Service Employees International Union Local 1 — largely represents janitors at private businesses. It is based in 11 cities and six states across the Midwest. St. Louis has the second-largest membership outside of the Chicago region, according to a union spokesman.

"I voted yes to strike because I’m struggling to support my daughter on $10 an hour, which isn’t enough to put food on the table," SEIU Local 1 janitor Keosha Gowan, a CleanTech janitor who cleans Express Scripts in North County said in a statement. "$15 for our communities means that nobody would be left in the streets."

The union says the janitors are employed by private cleaning companies. They clean buildings including St. Louis County facilities, US Bank Plaza, Peabody Plaza, Express Scripts, Boeing, One Metropolitan Square, the Wells Fargo Building and BJC Healthcare.