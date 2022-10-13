Jefferson Arms project moves forward as union, developer agree to settle dispute

The long-delayed redevelopment of downtown's Jefferson Arms building took a step forward Thursday with the developer seeking a special permit for the project.

Dallas-based Alterra Worldwide told the city's Zoning Section, which conducts conditional use hearings, that it is planning a 225-room hotel at the historic property, located at 415 North Tucker Boulevard. Alterra also is planning 235 apartments, though that project was not part of Thursday's hearing.

Alderman James Page, whose ward includes the property, spoke in favor of the project during the hearing.

The Zoning Section will make a recommendation to the Board of Public Service. That decision is expected to take up to two weeks.

Alterra's project has been delayed for years as it dealt with financing issues and disputes with area labor unions, which accused the developer of not using local workers.

The Carpenters union in St. Louis, however, did agree to loan some $700,000 to Alterra for the project as part of the union's "market recovery program," which is used to finance new construction projects with low interest loans in exchange for contractors using union labor.

Last month, the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council, which dissolved the St. Louis council, sued Alterra for defaulting on the loans.

Alterra has agreed to pay the union by Nov. 30 to have the case dismissed, according to new court documents.

Jefferson Arms, built in 1904, has been vacant since 2006.

“The Jefferson Arms project is scheduled to close soon. We look forward to seeing our skilled union workforce get to work on this historic development that will generate hundreds of jobs with family-sustaining wages and benefits for our members,” the union said, in a statement.