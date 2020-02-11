Jefferson County estate includes castle, golf course and 2,400 acres

FESTUS — A castle tucked away on 2,400 acres, visible to the outside world only from water or air, is on the market for $24.75 million — more than twice the asking price of any luxury property for sale in the St. Louis area.

It's being touted as a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a private estate that includes a furnished castle with a conference center and an 18-hole golf course, according to the listing by Cushman & Wakefield real-estate firm.

Union Pacific has owned the nine-bedroom, limestone mansion with a gun tower used in the Civil War for more than 30 years, and used it as a corporate retreat. But in 2018, the railroad decided to close it as part of companywide cost-cutting measures.

"It’s immaculate," said Michael Hanrahan, the listing agent. "They’ve done a fantastic job maintaining it."

But few people outside the company have been allowed on its grounds on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River, and it has been shrouded in mystery. The estate goes by several names, including Selma Hall and Selma Farm. But most locals still call it Kennett's castle for the wealthy family who built it more than 160 years ago.