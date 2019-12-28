Jerry Kane retiring after 34 years as Madison County transit chief

MADISON COUNTY — Jerry Kane, the executive director of Madison County's Agency for Community Transit since 1985, is retiring Tuesday and moving to a parttime special projects role.

The agency, first begun to provide transportation for elderly and disabled residents, branched out over the following decade to run regular fixed-route bus routes for the general public.

The agency also now oversees 137 miles of bike trails and a metro-wide carpool-vanpool program called RideFinders.

Kane, 75, will be succeeded as ACT director by the agency's marketing and planning director, SJ Morrison, who also is an Edwardsville city councilman.

Kane also is stepping down as managing director of ACT's funding arm, Madison County Transit. His replacement in that role has yet to be named.

