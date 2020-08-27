 Skip to main content
Jobless claims dip in Missouri, inch up in Illinois
ST. LOUIS — The number of Missourians filing for unemployment last week dipped by just more than 1,300 to 9,251, while Illinois residents filed 25,000 claims, about 3,000 more than last week, according to figures released Thursday.

New jobless claims in Missouri have fluctuated between 11,000 and 8,900 during August. 

In data that lags a week from new claims, Missourians receiving regular unemployment benefits fell by 16,500 to 116,000 during the week ended Aug. 15. In Illinois, those receiving regular jobless benefits fell by 11,000 to 593,000.

Data on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the new federal program for self-employed workers who don't qualify for regular unemployment, rose by about 3,400 in Missouri, to 59,000 during the week ended Aug. 8. The data, which lags two weeks from new jobless claims, shows those on the program in Illinois fell almost 19,000 to 120,000.

The number of people on the two unemployment programs has fallen in the two states during recent months, but there are still thousands more people receiving jobless benefits than in early 2009, the worst of the great Recession.

