Jobless claims inch back up in Missouri after early signs of economic recovery

ST. LOUIS — Unemployment claims in Missouri began to rise again last week, after weeks of promising news, a sign that the state's path to economic recovery will not come in a straight line.

The state released two data points on Thursday. The first showed that Missouri employers were indeed hiring back workers in July: Missouri's unemployment rate last month dropped nearly a percentage point to 6.9% as the state added back 72,000 jobs, according to the data.

At the same time, the state released new unemployment claims, from last week, which began ticking back up after reaching their lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Congress appears no closer to a deal extending the $600 federal unemployment supplement that expired at the end of July.

Missouri, like the rest of the country, reported an uptick in weekly jobless claims for the first time in weeks. The state reported 10,600 new claims the week ended Aug. 15, up from the nearly 9,000 reported the prior week. Nationally, initial claims also edged up by 135,000 to 1.1 million.

Illinois, meanwhile, reported a small decline in unemployment claims, which dropped 1,000 to 22,000.