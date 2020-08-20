Jobless claims inch back up in Missouri after early signs of economic recovery

ST. LOUIS — Unemployment claims in Missouri began to rise again last week, after weeks of promising news, a sign that the state's path to economic recovery will not come in a straight line.
The state released two data points on Thursday. The first showed that Missouri employers were indeed hiring back workers in July: Missouri's unemployment rate last month dropped nearly a percentage point to 6.9% as the state added back 72,000 jobs, according to the data.
At the same time, the state released new unemployment claims, from last week, which began ticking back up after reaching their lowest point since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Congress appears no closer to a deal extending the $600 federal unemployment supplement that expired at the end of July.
As of Monday morning, it was unclear when — or if — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson would request the money.
Missouri, like the rest of the country, reported an uptick in weekly jobless claims for the first time in weeks. The state reported 10,600 new claims the week ended Aug. 15, up from the nearly 9,000 reported the prior week. Nationally, initial claims also edged up by 135,000 to 1.1 million.
Illinois, meanwhile, reported a small decline in unemployment claims, which dropped 1,000 to 22,000.
The St. Louis metro area added back 27,000 jobs in July, though the 1.31 million jobs in the region remained almost 82,000 below employment levels a year ago. Except for government, every major economic sector in the regional economy added back jobs last month. Government employment fell by 6,600 year over year, with the bulk of the reduction — 6,100 jobs — shed from local government.
Aid for governments is one of the main sticking points in the Congressional impasse on a new stimulus package, with the Democratic-controlled House insisting on helping state and local governments and the GOP arguing it amounts to a bailout of fiscally irresponsible governments.
Missouri overall added back 71,000 jobs in July, but the state's economy was still 117,000 jobs short of where it was a year ago. Another 46,000 people rejoined the state's labor force, which had fallen by over 100,000 since the beginning of the year as people stopped looking for work.
And at least through the first week of August, Missouri's unemployment rolls — which do not include initial claims — continued declining, with about 16,000 people dropping off the week ended Aug. 8, to 131,000. The unemployment rolls, which include only those approved for payments, lag initial claims filings by a week.
Though the unemployment rolls were at the lowest level in Missouri since the pandemic began in March, they're still higher than February 2009, when Missouri unemployment rolls peaked, at 125,000, during the Great Recession.
The number of people receiving unemployment benefits is still higher than the depths of the Great Recession.
And they don't include people on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), the federal program for self-employed workers who don't qualify for regular unemployment. Those numbers, which lag initial jobless claims by two weeks, fell by 8,600 in Missouri to 55,000 the week ended Aug. 1.
Illinois' regular unemployment rolls fell 11,600 to 605,500 the week ended Aug. 8. PUA rolls in the state rose 1,600 to 138,000 the week ended Aug. 1.
