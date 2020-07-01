Jobs report shows effect of economic downturn spreading

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers announced an additional 170,219 job cuts in June as the recession caused by the COVID-19 depresses demand and pushes companies into bankruptcy, a report showed on Wednesday.

Though the layoffs reported by global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas were down 57% from May, they jumped 306% compared to June last year. The job cuts explain why new filings for unemployment benefits have remained extraordinary high even as businesses have reopened after closing in mid-March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are beginning to see the impact of the recession spreading to companies that were not directly impacted by the virus,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas. “At the same time, companies that attempted to reopen but were only able to attract a fraction of their pre-COVID customers are closing down again. Meanwhile, a number of high-profile companies are filing for bankruptcy.”

Initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits have been stuck around 1.5 million, though applications have dropped from a historic 6.867 million scaled at the end of March.

About 30.6 million people were collecting unemployment checks in the first week of June.