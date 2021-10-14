Johnson & Johnson puts talc liabilities into bankruptcy

NEW YORK — Johnson & Johnson on Thursday put into bankruptcy tens of thousands of legal claims alleging its Baby Powder and other talc-based products caused cancer, offloading the potential liabilities into a newly created subsidiary hived off from the rest of the health care conglomerate.

Johnson & Johnson put the talc claims into an entity called LTL Management LLC, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday in North Carolina, according to the company and court records.

The company faces legal actions from tens of thousands of plaintiffs alleging its Baby Powder and other talc products contained asbestos and caused cancer. The plaintiffs include women suffering from ovarian cancer and others battling mesothelioma.

Johnson & Johnson said talc cases would be halted while LTL navigates bankruptcy proceedings.

It added it would fund LTL's liabilities in an amount later determined by a bankruptcy judge, and establish a $2 billion trust for the same purpose. LTL has also received certain royalty revenue streams with a present value of more than $350 million to contribute to potential legal costs, Johnson & Johnson said.