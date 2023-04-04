A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary filed for bankruptcy a second time on Tuesday, seeking to complete a $8.9 billion settlement of lawsuits alleging that its baby powder and other talc products cause cancer.

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary LTL Management’s first bankruptcy was dismissed earlier on Tuesday, after an appellate court ruled that the neither Johnson & Johnson not LTL were in the type of “financial distress” that made them eligible for bankruptcy.

The new bankruptcy filing includes a proposal to pay $8.9 billion over 25 years to resolve all current and future talc claims, according to Johnson & Johnson. The settlement is supported by over 60,000 current claimants, Johnson & Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson & Johnson said that its settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing, nor an indication that the company has changed its longstanding position that its talcum powder products are safe.