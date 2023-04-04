Johnson & Johnson will pay an $8.9 billion settlement over lawsuits alleging its baby powder and other talc products cause cancer.

A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, LTL Management, filed for bankruptcy as part of a proposal to pay the settlement over 25 years and resolve all current and future talc claims. More than 60,000 current claimants are included in the settlement, Johnson & Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson & Johnson said its settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing, nor an indication that the company has changed its longstanding position that its talcum powder products are safe.

Among the firms representing plaintiffs in the settlement is OnderLaw in St. Louis.

Stephanie Rados, an OnderLaw attorney in the case, did not immediately know how many plaintiffs had ties to Missouri when reached Tuesday afternoon. She said the firm had been involved with talcum powder cases since Jan. 2014, when they filed their first on behalf of a Webster Groves man whose wife, Shawn Blaes, died of ovarian cancer.

Bryce Gray of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this story.