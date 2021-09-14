Jones adds police, outlines plan to improve downtown's image

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The announcement follows a stretch of bad publicity for the employment and cultural district that serves as the face of the region and the first impression of St. Louis for many visitors and tourists.

Last week, the city suspended the liquor license of a bar, restaurant and nightspot accused of attracting disorderly crowds, some of whom were involved in multiple nearby shootings.

Before that, a homeless encampment, where someone was murdered last month, popped up next to the brand new corporate offices of Square Inc. — the biggest new business addition to downtown in years. The Jones administration, which early on encouraged “intentional” homeless encampments, was forced to disband it.

And just off of Kiener Plaza, a shooting the night of Sept. 4 injured an 18-year-old and damaged four windows of the office building anchored by Peabody Energy, shattering one.

The problems of large unruly groups of teenagers and cruising cars downtown has been an issue for some time, coming to a head last summer as the area's office workers stayed away due to the pandemic while thrill-seeking dragsters converged on the wide, empty streets downtown. City Hall was forced to put up barricades and block off some streets to limit the speeding cars.

