Jones adds police, outlines plan to improve downtown's image

ST. LOUIS — Flanked by business and civic leaders, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on Tuesday outlined a broad plan to improve downtown public safety, using police to immediately tamp down lawless behavior while also promoting events and gatherings meant to stimulate the foot traffic and activity that makes visitors feel safe.
Jones, during an announcement at Kiener Plaza, said she was adding 30 officers on weekend shifts downtown for the next five to six weeks. But she emphasized that police presence alone won’t create a thriving downtown. Cultural events help build the perception of a safe area and will encourage visitors to return.
The private sector will join in the effort. Jason Hall, CEO of the region’s chamber of commerce Greater St. Louis Inc., pledged support for the initiative from the business community. The chamber's marketing arm, STLMade, is already helping to sponsor a new concert series — Jamo Presents’ “Lot on the Landing” — that begins Thursday on Laclede’s Landing.
Greater St. Louis, formed by the merger of business and booster groups, has made downtown a priority. Many in the business community see the region's fortunes as inextricably linked to the health of downtown, and some business leaders have pressured the Jones administration to take a larger role addressing problems as they emerge.
The announcement follows a stretch of bad publicity for the employment and cultural district that serves as the face of the region and the first impression of St. Louis for many visitors and tourists.
Last week, the city suspended the liquor license of a bar, restaurant and nightspot accused of attracting disorderly crowds, some of whom were involved in multiple nearby shootings.
Before that, a homeless encampment, where someone was murdered last month, popped up next to the brand new corporate offices of Square Inc. — the biggest new business addition to downtown in years. The Jones administration, which early on encouraged “intentional” homeless encampments, was forced to disband it.
And just off of Kiener Plaza, a shooting the night of Sept. 4 injured an 18-year-old and damaged four windows of the office building anchored by Peabody Energy, shattering one.
The problems of large unruly groups of teenagers and cruising cars downtown has been an issue for some time, coming to a head last summer as the area's office workers stayed away due to the pandemic while thrill-seeking dragsters converged on the wide, empty streets downtown. City Hall was forced to put up barricades and block off some streets to limit the speeding cars.