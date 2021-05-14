Jones, Page lift mask requirements for vaccinated people in St. Louis and St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-area residents vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer be required to wear masks indoors or outdoors, local elected leaders said Friday.

The joint announcement from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page comes a day after the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated individuals can stop wearing masks in crowded outdoor settings, as well as in most indoor conditions. The public health agency still encourages mask usage in places like hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters, or aboard buses and planes.

"Masks were a small inconvenience to get us where we are today," Page said at the press conference.

The newly relaxed mask guidelines do not extend to unvaccinated people, who remain vulnerable to the virus, which is still circulating widely.

Businesses can still set their own guidelines, Jones and Page said.

"We have to lean more heavily on personal accountability to limit the spread of the virus," said city health chief Dr. Fredrick Echols.

This story will be updated.

